Thousands raised for injured man and his family at Hume League match

More than $5000 has been raised for a Hume League footballer and his family as the man recovers from an injury.
Corey Hogan suffered serious spinal injuries during a night out in Albury on February 18.
He continues to undergo rehabilitation in Melbourne.
Attendees at Saturday's Billabong Crows and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants game at Urana generated $5417 for the Hogan family.
A raffle was held to assist the Hogans.
A GoFundMe page launched after the 22-year-old's accident has also raised almost $60,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.