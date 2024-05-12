The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Differing views on marijuana, but court told the law is still the law

By Court Reporter
May 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The marijuana found growing at Michael Ling's Tallangatta home in March. Picture supplied
The marijuana found growing at Michael Ling's Tallangatta home in March. Picture supplied

A retired carnie caught growing marijuana at his Tallangatta home has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.