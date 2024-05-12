Differing views on marijuana, but court told the law is still the law

A retired carnie caught growing marijuana at his Tallangatta home has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next year.
Police searched Michael John Ling's Wonga Grove property in March and seized six large cannabis plants and 10 grams of dried marijuana.
He made frank admissions to growing the plants and said he smoked a gram a day through a bong.
Lawyer Marcel White told the Wodonga Magistrates Court that people had different views about marijuana, but the law was clear.
He said his 55-year-old client, who was a retired circus performer or "carnie", had a prior for driving under the influence eight years ago.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said people couldn't know if the drug was still in their system while driving.
"Which is pretty good motivation for people not to do something," he said.
The plants and marijuana will be destroyed.
