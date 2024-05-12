No flights home leaves volunteers stranded

The recent shutdown of new regional airline Bonza - which administrators are trying to resuscitate - has certainly caught the attention of Border residents.
That's because whether it's watching one of the purple brand-marked jets flying above your home on the approach to Albury airport or the opportunity to get a direct, cheap connection to southern Queensland, Bonza has been front and centre in recent times.
And now we have the story by Blair Thompson on a group of Border residents stranded in Vanuatu. The members of the Albury-based Hive Rotary Club had been in Vanuatu doing aid work, but because of Air Vanuatu being placed into liquidation they have had no way home - and no one seems to want to help with the $3000 cost for each of the 18 volunteers.
In other news today, Ted Howes previews a crucial Albury Council meeting tonight where domestic violence will be the topic at centre stage. Cr David Thurley wants the council to commend and support a decision to review NSW's domestic violence-related bail laws.
This is an issue that has taken on great significance across the nation in recent weeks, so the importance of any debate cannot be understated for our own community - especially given the significant numbers of such cases constantly going through the courts.
Thanks for reading,
