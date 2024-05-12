A drink on the house for Border nurses, pub says thanks for all they do

An Albury bar has extended a small act of kindness in honour of International Nurses Day, as a means of giving back for their tireless dedication and selfless service.
Public House Albury owner-operator Jodie Tiernan was giving a free drink to every nurse on Sunday, May 12, from 12pm until 9.30pm to say thank you.
"It's the least we can do, for all they do in our community," she said.
"My daughter is a nurse and to see all the hard work she does puts into perspective as to why it's important to give back.
"The nursing profession is one of giving and caring for others, giving of time, empathy, care, compassion and energy."
Ms Tiernan said the pub had got quite a few nurses through and were surprised when told they could have any drink they wanted, cocktails included.
"I don't think of it as a loss to my business, because I like to give back where I can," she said.
"I'm happy to do so, I think we should all turn around and say thank you where we can."
She hoped to shout every nurse in the community a drink, not only this year but every year after.
"I'd like to make it an annual thing and to get the Australian Hotels Association on board, as well as other hotels too."
