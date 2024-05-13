GALLERY: Hume and TDFL premiers fall while the Wodonga Bulldogs roar

Catch up on all the action from across the weekend as The Border Mail photographers were out capturing images from all the key games.
The Wodonga Bulldogs have had their best win for the season, defeating the Albury Tigers for the first time in seven years.
Likewise the Wodonga netballers enjoyed a stirring victory by beating the Tigers after coming from behind to snatch the win.
Holbrook has celebrated the 20-year reunion of its 2004 flag in style after stunning the previously undefeated Osborne by nine points at Holbrook.
Yackandandah inflicted Chiltern's biggest loss in more than two years after notching a stunning 50-point hiding of the reigning premier at Chiltern.
Albury Hotspurs defeated Melrose FC in the women's FA Cup Final.
Check out the gallery for all the action.
