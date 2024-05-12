Another improvised explosive blown up in Wangaratta, police investigating

Wangaratta police are investigating another improvised explosive detonation following two similar incidents in April.
Officers and fire crews were alerted to the incident on Cramond Avenue about 8.20am on Sunday, May 12, with the item reportedly blown up the previous night.
The incident reportedly involved a substance in a plastic bottle.
Officers were previously called to Rowan Street, near the railway underpass, about 8.45am on April 18, and to George Street, about 9.30pm on April 13.
Two items were detonated during those incidents.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
