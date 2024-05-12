The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Another improvised explosive blown up in Wangaratta, police investigating

BT
By Blair Thomson
May 13 2024 - 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta police are investigating the incident. File photo
Wangaratta police are investigating the incident. File photo

Wangaratta police are investigating another improvised explosive detonation following two similar incidents in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.