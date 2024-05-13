How Pocket Aid's AI facilitates online hearing aid solutions in Australia

In an era where technology continually evolves to simplify daily tasks, it's no surprise that innovation has reached the realm of hearing aids.



Enter Pocket Aid, an Australian company revolutionising the way individuals with mild-to-moderate hearing difficulties access and utilise hearing aids.

One of the key advantages of Pocket Aid's approach is its simplicity. Gone are the days of scheduling appointments and waiting weeks for a solution.



With Pocket Aid, you can purchase a hearing aid on a Monday and be experiencing improved hearing by Wednesday.



This rapid turnaround time is made possible by Pocket Aid's ready-to-use devices, which require no hearing tests, appointments, fittings, or adjustments.



Each device comes with several programs and up to 10 volume levels, allowing users to customise their hearing experience effortlessly.



Simple effective hearing aids utilising Pocket Aid AI



So how is this possible? Pocket Aid has utilised AI to simplify hearing solutions for customers.



By analysing audiogram data from an Australian audiology clinic, the company has developed hearing aids that address the most prevalent frequency response curves seen in individuals with hearing loss.



This data-driven approach enables the creation of customisable sound quality options, making their hearing aids effective for the vast majority of users with mild to moderate hearing loss.



The result is the ability to utilise any of their hearing aids straight out-of-the-box.

Pocket Aid AI can also assist those to select the right hearing aid for their lifestyle.



Their hearing aid selection tool available on the Pocket Aid website, asks questions which look at your lifestyle and preferences to give a recommendation.



Those who have had a hearing test in the past can also use their hearing loss percentage calculator tool to view their hearing test results and get information about their candidacy for Pocket Aid hearing aids.

So, who's suitable for a Pocket Aid hearing aid?

Pocket Aid hearing aids are suitable for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. However, users should also take into account their specific needs and preferences.



For instance, those accustomed to behind-the-ear hearing aids may find it beneficial to continue with this type.



Additionally, individuals with limited dexterity might prefer the behind-the-ear style for easier handling, as opposed to in-ear models.



Those who want ultimate discretion may opt for a discreet completely in the ear canal device.

Who's not suitable?

Those with severe levels of hearing loss are usually not suitable and may require more complex care from a hearing specialist to address their hearing loss.

Moreover, Pocket Aid recognises the importance of financial accessibility, offering their products at a fraction of the cost of traditional hearing aids.



Their low hearing aid pricing ensures affordability for all, with options starting as low as $429 for a single ear device.



Those with private health fund rebates can often be completely covered for a pair of their hearing aids.

Pocket Aid offers three main products, each designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers.



The Spot Mini 6 CIC (completely in canal) Hearing Aid is a discreet and sleek option that blends seamlessly with the wearer's skin tone.



Its compact design ensures that it remains virtually unnoticeable when worn, providing a discreet solution for those seeking enhanced hearing capabilities.



Similarly, the Jaspa 3 BTE (behind the ear) hearing aid and Jaspa 3 Dura rechargeable hearing aid offer comfort, convenience, and exceptional performance, catering to a wide range of preferences and lifestyles.

What sets Pocket Aid apart is its commitment to delivering ready-to-use solutions straight to the customer's door.



With free delivery and no appointments required, along with a 30-day money back guarantee, Pocket Aid eliminates the barriers that often deter individuals from seeking help for their hearing loss.

You can learn more about the range of hearing aid options at the Pocket Aid website or call 1300 903 355.