Twin City Wanderers didn't play last year, now look where they are

Twin City Wanderers have capped their comeback season by claiming the first trophy of the Albury Wodonga Football Association season.
Tom Morrison blasted a goal from around 30m to kick-start the comeback and then Jarrod Anderson landed the match-winner to topple Myrtleford Savoy 2-1 in the FA Cup final at La Trobe University on Saturday night.
Twin City didn't field a team last year due to a player shortage, while Myrtleford remains undefeated in the league title.
AWFA hosts three separate competitions with the FA Cup and Cup finals both knockout formats.
"We've had quite a few results not go our way in the last four weeks, we've been there or thereabouts in most of those games, expect the Myrtleford match where we were handed a red card early, but it was just a great team effort and workrate from everyone," co-coach Aaron Williams praised.
Myrtleford took an early lead, but then the classy Morrison produced the match highlight.
"We got a free kick, Mat Hasler took it quickly and passed to Tom, he hit it from around 30m out into the top right corner, it was a thunderbolt," Williams enthused.
Co-coach Tyler Curran was named best on ground, fellow centre back Will Lawrence was outstanding, Morrison's work tormented the favourites, while Josh Zito was also instrumental in the win against his former team.
And in his first game for two years, former captain Cayne Wilhelm also impressed in the midfield.
Meanwhile, Albury Hotspurs continued its domination of the women's competition with a 5-1 win over Melrose FC.
It's the club third successive FA Cup after claiming the league title last year.
'Spurs also won the inaugural Riverina Cup against Hanwood, but it's their only blemish in the past two years, a loss in the Cup finals last year, which is driving the players.
"They want to practice under the pressure of playing knockout games and that was part of the reason why we entered the Riverina Cup, so they won't let happen what happened last year," coach Brad Howard explained.
Striker Elisha Wild posted a double, while Charlotte Laird, Ava Tuksar and Rylee Steele also scored.
Steele was named best on ground, while Wild, midfielder Grace Rowland, wing Ash Carty and Kelly Halloway also played well.
Long-time star Alicia Torcaso nabbed Melrose's goal.
And in the division one women on Sunday, Wodonga Diamonds defeated Albury City 7-1, while Albury United pipped Twin City 1-0.
In division one men, Boomers FC toppled St Pats FC 5-0.
Max Lynch landed a treble, while Frazer Trezise grabbed the other two.
Elsewhere, Wangaratta City's Mason Taylor scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Albury Hotspurs, while Wodonga Diamonds and Albury City played out a one-all draw.
