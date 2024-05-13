Men fined, guns to be destroyed, after illegal North East deer spotlighting

Five men have been fined in Benalla court for illegal spotlighting in the North East.
Game Management Authority staff members intercepted the hunters in two cars at Tatong on the night of November 26, 2023.
They were driving along Middle Creek Track and were found to have been shooting.
"The men were found with unsecured firearms, ammunition and spotlights in their vehicles and had shot a deer in recognised deer habitat at night," GMA director Zac Powell said on Monday, May 13.
"Their firearms and equipment were seized on the spot.
"It is illegal to hunt any game species at night, it is dangerous and can put communities, properties and livestock at risk.
"It is also illegal to travel in a vehicle in recognised deer habitat 30 minutes after sunset with unsecured firearms and ammunition."
The five men, from Bendigo, were fined and ordered to pay costs of $4067 in the Benalla Magistrates Court.
"Those who break the law face significant fines and penalties, including prosecution, and having equipment confiscated and game and firearms licences cancelled," Mr Powell said.
"In some cases, offenders may face jail terms.
"Thank you to the community members and hunters who report illegal spotlighting to the GMA.
"These reports help us to target high-risk areas and help keep the community safe"
The group's guns, ammunition, spotlights and scopes were seized and will be destroyed.
