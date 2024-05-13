Multiple wanted Albury residents sought in domestic violence blitz

Police are seeking help to find multiple people in the Albury region with warrants out for their arrest.
Operation Amarok, which police say targets dangerous domestic violence offenders, is being run in the Murray River Police District.
Officers on Monday, May 13, released an image of Braedon Kane Williams.
The 36-year-old, who has multiple tattoos across his body, including writing on his neck, is wanted.
Williams, who is well known to police, has links to the Albury area.
Clinton Barrett is also being sought.
The 27-year-old also lives in the Albury region.
Another Albury region resident, Michael Betts, is also wanted.
The 48-year-old is shown in an image with a beard and balding hair.
Daniel Buttress-Grove, 48, is also wanted on a warrant.
Meanwhile in the Deniliquin area, Joel Gilpin, 41, has an outstanding arrest warrant.
NSW officers have run Operation Amarok multiple times.
"Perpetrators are on notice; the Amarok arm of our strategy focuses on them, including assessing their intent, their capability to inflict harm and the access they have to their current or future victims," Commissioner Karen Webb said last year.
Taibos Human, 35, is also being sought.
He has links to Holbrook.
24-year-old David Kendray-Gladwin is also wanted.
He has a warrant out for his arrest.
Kendray-Gladwin has links to Albury.
Luke Knight, 29, is also wanted.
He lives in Albury.
Jamie Meadows, 32, also lives in Albury.
He has a warrant out for his arrest.
Officers are seeking help to find Matthew Quirk.
The Albury region resident is 43.
Serena Knight, 44, is also wanted in Albury, while Ricky Scanlan, 26, is wanted in Mulwala.
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Denilioquin police on (03) 5881 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
