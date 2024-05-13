It was a thriller in the women's, with just a goal the difference

Falcons have edged out Magpies 1-0 in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one women.
It was a hard-fought game with both showing grit and determination through the middle of the field.
The first half was equally contested with Falcons able to play more in their attacking quarter, but the Magpies defence, with Simone Walker solid in goals, was able to maintain a nil-all score.
Falcons stepped up their attack in the third quarter with multiple penalty corners and an opportunistic interception was converted by Hannah Cherry.
Despite a gritty effort, Magpies weren't able to claw back the score.
Norths and Wodonga played out a one-all draw.
Wodonga's Rylee Pontt was the first to score, but Norths' Chantelle Beath replied early in the second half.
And CR United defeated Wombats 4-0.
Meanwhile in division one men, United pipped Wombats in a four-three goal-fest.
United played strongly in the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead, but then lost momentum and from some turnovers, Wombats were able to put a few on the board.
However, United was able to hold on.
Tim Smith snared three goals for the victors, while Wombats replied through James Ellis, Nathan Gosstray and Simon Noll.
United's Liam Hill and Matt Vogel featured, while Wombats best were Nic Kilby and Gosstray.
Wodonga beat Norths 3-1.
Wodonga's goals were scored by Aaron Sonter, Braden Mulrooney and Josh Pritchard, while Kurt Beath pegged one back for Norths.
And Falcons proved too strong for Magpies 3-2.
At representative level, it was a tough time for the Spitfires on Saturday.
Both teams faced wet and cold conditions in Canberra and came up against tough competition.
The Border outfits also had a new-look bench with the addition of players pulling on the Spitfire uniform for the first time this season, supported by the core of the two squads.
The men's team again showed real promise in the challenging conditions with plenty of attack and never say die attitude.
Each week the team shows more improvement with the momentum building and the crowds getting excited at the prospect of a win just around the corner.
The men fell to St Patrick's 5-1.
The women played a strong game, unfortunately the score line did blow out in the fourth quarter with the girls starting to fatigue with only one sub and playing against one of the strongest teams in the competition.
