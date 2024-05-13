The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It's time to move on': End of the road for well-known trucking family

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Milthorpe (middle) with family, Jack, Rodney, Steven, Chris and Ryan Milthorpe and dog, Mya. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Greg Milthorpe (middle) with family, Jack, Rodney, Steven, Chris and Ryan Milthorpe and dog, Mya. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Almost four decades on the open roads of Australia is coming to an end for a Corowa trucking family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.