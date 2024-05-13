There's no birthday like grabbing a great win and having your cake as well

The Albury Wodonga Bandits celebrated Lauren Jackson's birthday with a storming second half against Bankstown in NBL1 on Saturday night.
Jackson turned 43 and posted 33 points and 16 rebounds on the road in the 92-73 win.
"Lauren did what Lauren does, she's in phenomenal nick," coach Sam McDonald offered.
"We sang her happy birthday and had a cake as well, so it was good to be able to celebrate that."
However, the Bandits were forced to work hard against the 13th placed home side after the outsiders held a one-point lead at half-time.
"We were stuck on the bus early in the first half, we opened a lead and then some fatigue set in," McDonald explained.
To highlight the dedication required to play NBL1, the Bandits left home at 6am on Saturday and arrived home at 11pm on Sunday after the Sydney double-header.
"Lauren set the tone with her leadership and presence and was able to right the ship when we were struggling," McDonald praised.
"Mikayla (Pivec) was fantastic (with 20 points and 12 rebounds), Awatea (Leach) played well (with 16 points) and then Jess Freeman and Liz Murphy came off the bench and scored some crucial buckets for us."
The Border outfit didn't make the same mistake in the first half against Penrith on Sunday, racing to a 32-8 lead.
Jackson top-scored with 37 points and 11 rebounds, Pivec racked up 20 points and 11 assists, Ashlee Hannan bounced back to her best with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Claudia Hocking landed 14 points, including four three-pointers, in the 117-59 thumping.
Penrith's boom player Tahlia Tupaea was coming off a 39-point game, but the visitors restricted her to only 16, with 11 from the foul line, as the team shot at only 24 percent.
Unfortunately, Emma Mahady suffered an eye injury against Bankstown and was taken to hospital, but was unable to play the second game.
The Bandits face another double-header road trip to Canberra this weekend.
Meanwhile, the men also had two wins.
A dominant second quarter proved the difference against Bankstown.
The visitors scored 34 points to 13 and finished with a 106-84 win.
Lochlan Cummings was superb with 24 points as five players scored 14 or more, including Shawn Montague (22) and Mitch Dance (16).
And a dazzling final quarter won the match against Penrith on Sunday.
The teams were level on 79 points heading into the final term, but the Bandits doubled the home team's output in a 109-94 win.
Davo Hickey was terrific with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while the team again had a number of contributors, including Dance (28 points) and Kevion Blaylock (20).
