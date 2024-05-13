Two Hume league players outed on rough conduct charges

Billabong Crows recruit Adam Lamb will miss four matches after being found guilty of a rough conduct charge at the Hume league tribunal last week.
Lamb was reported for a crude tackle on Culcairn's Pat Wall during the round 4 clash at Culcairn on May 4.
Wall received a broken collarbone and was concussed in the incident.
The incident happened shortly before half-time.
The match was abandoned after trainers attending to Wall decided not to move him until an ambulance arrived which took an hour.
After viewing footage of the incident, the umpires decided against offering a set penalty and referred the incident straight to the tribunal.
Lamb pleaded guilty to the charge.
After hearing evidence, the tribunal handed down a four week ban.
Lamb missed the Crows' upset win against the Giants over the weekend and will also be ineligible to play for the next three matches.
Meanwhile, Culcairn forward Lachie Knobel also missed on the weekend after pleading guilty to a rough conduct charge against Henty.
League football operations manager Dalton Wegener confirmed Henty had asked the league to investigate an incident between Knobel and Henty's Jack Knobel during the round 3 clash at Henty.
Wegener said Henty's Knobel was concussed in the incident.
He has missed the Swampies' past two matches.
"The investigation officer took 10 days to investigate and issued a notice of charge for two weeks," Wegener said.
Culcairn's Knobel accepted a one week ban for an early guilty plea and missed the Lions' clash against Murray Magpies over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.