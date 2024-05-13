Threatened to kill his dad, who called cops, who found child abuse images

A Springdale Heights man used AI technology to superimpose the face of a child onto a photograph of a naked woman, a court has heard.
Several such child abuse images were discovered by police - along with a small cannabis-growing operation - when they went to his home over serious threats he made to his father.
James Borovic's intimidation of his father began with messages he sent on the morning of April 29.
"I swear if you can't be appropriate and more thoughtful, I will make sure you won't be able to sleep either," the 30-year-old wrote.
"Stop making excuses c---, I promise your life will be hell, stop it."
The following evening, Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys heard, Borovic and his father argued in the hallway of the Aruma Crescent residence.
Borovic got into the face of his father and yelled threats including: "I'll smash you, I'll smash you. I'll f---ing kill you."
This frightened his father, who called the police. They arrived half an hour later.
His son was arrested, then a search of the home, which Borovic had shared for about 15 months, led to a second set of charges being laid.
Borovic pleaded guilty to two intimidation charges, as well as charges of cultivate a prohibited plant and two counts of possess child abuse material.
Police said that immediately after Borovic's arrest, they found a cannabis cultivation set-up.
This comprised growing lights, a carbon filter and four mature cannabis plants.
They then examined Borovic's computer, on which there was a file with instructions on how to grow cannabis as well as an itemised list of related purchases.
Police said they then interviewed the father, who "stated he assisted the accused in buying the items and he shared the grown cannabis with (his son)".
They also shared cultivation duties.
It was then that police came across child abuse images comprising the artificial intelligence-generated material.
"The accused admitted to creating the child abuse material using an AI generator."
Borovic provided police with access details for his computer tablet, which led to them discovering more child abuse material.
"These images depicted a child's face (located) onto an adult female involved in sexual intercourse."
Ms Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentencing assessment report.
Borovic will be sentenced on June 18.
