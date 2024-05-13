The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Threatened to kill his dad, who called cops, who found child abuse images

By Albury Court
May 13 2024 - 5:00pm
Threatened to kill his dad, who called cops, who found child abuse images
Threatened to kill his dad, who called cops, who found child abuse images

A Springdale Heights man used AI technology to superimpose the face of a child onto a photograph of a naked woman, a court has heard.

