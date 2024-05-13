The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It looks like we're on the moon': Farmers brace for impact as dry spell continues

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rand farmer Roy Hamilton says it's too early to ring the alarm bells, but the Border must get rain before the end of June to ensure a good yield. File image
Rand farmer Roy Hamilton says it's too early to ring the alarm bells, but the Border must get rain before the end of June to ensure a good yield. File image

As agronomist Bob Ronald walks through farms across the Border, he paints a picture of parched paddocks resembling the surface of the moon - "powder dry".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.