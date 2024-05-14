Sculpture set to bubble to surface in wine region

A sculpture emulating the fizz of prosecco is expected to be installed in the King Valley by the end of June.
Bubbles in the landscape, which references the effervescence of the top-selling wine from the area south of Wangaratta, is the work of Melbourne public artist Alexander Knox.
With a price tag around $350,000 the sculpture will be installed at the intersection of the Snow Road and Wangaratta-Whitfield Road, a gateway to the King Valley.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the artwork would reflect various aspects of the area.
"This iconic landmark signifies our community's vision and dedication to enhancing our townships, fostering tourism, and showcasing the unique charm of the King Valley," Cr Rees said.
"It's not just art; it represents our evolving identity as the region continues to grow and attract more visitors."
Knox was commissioned to create the sculpture in November 2023 with a public art acquisitions panel lauding him for his design and background work on the wine industry.
The Melbourne artist has produced a variety of public works since completing a fine arts degree from RMIT in 2003.
They range from a moving sculpture with flowers and butterflies that appears in a Melbourne hospital named for former Victorian premier Joan Kirner to Johnnie and Mehmet, a pair signals outside Sydney's Australian National Maritime Museum that reflect an incident in World War I.
Knox's most visible creation is the light show which illuminates the exterior of the AAMI Park stadium in Melbourne and comprises 48 sequences.
Originally 44 artists from across Australia and the world submitted entries for the King Vallery artwork which has been funded by the Victorian government.
