The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sculpture set to bubble to surface in wine region

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 14 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artistic image showing how the sculpture 'Bubbles in the landscape' will appear when installed at Oxley in coming weeks.
An artistic image showing how the sculpture 'Bubbles in the landscape' will appear when installed at Oxley in coming weeks.

A sculpture emulating the fizz of prosecco is expected to be installed in the King Valley by the end of June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.