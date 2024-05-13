He's nicknamed 'Ocker' and Will O'Keefe is making a name in the O and M

Wangaratta gun Brad Melville's season is resting on another scan next month.
Melville fractured his foot against Myrtleford on April 27 and he was in a moon boot watching the Pies' 62-point win over Lavington on Saturday.
"It's a transverse fracture, a clean break all the way through on the fifth metatarsal (bone) and where the spot is, it's halving the blood supply to the area, so they're not sure if it's going to heal properly," he explained.
"I'll have another scan in four or five weeks to see if I need surgery or not.
"If it's non-surgical, it's 12 weeks, so I should be able to get back a month before the finals, if it's down the surgery path, it's 12 weeks from when the surgery happens."
The midfielder rejoined his home club full-time this year after three seasons with Richmond in the VFL.
The Pies have had the worst injury run of the first six rounds, including the loss of boom on-baller Daniel Sharrock for the season with a knee.
However, there's been some positive news with Pat Naish returning from a pectoral muscle injury he suffered against Wodonga on April 13, while veteran on-baller Matt Kelly was in the best on his return in reserve grade and Jamie Anderson played his first game in 20 months in the lower grade.
Meanwhile, the league has a new 'Ocker'.
Wangaratta small forward Will O'Keefe was outstanding against Lavington.
"Since he came in for that game against Yarrawonga, he's been really good, there was one effort through the middle of the ground, he ran about 100m in two or three contests, he's caught on to what senior footy is, he's a good one," coach Ben Reid praised.
O'Keefe is 170cms and 70kgs with his father Damien and grandfather Kevin club stalwarts.
"They both played 150 games, so keep that going and dad had it (the nickname Ocker)," he offered.
Corowa-Rutherglen Team of the Century member Carl Dickins was also called 'Ocker'.
