The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He's nicknamed 'Ocker' and Will O'Keefe is making a name in the O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 13 2024 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Will O'Keefe arrives too late to stop Lavington's Ewan Mackinlay getting his kick away last year.
Wangaratta's Will O'Keefe arrives too late to stop Lavington's Ewan Mackinlay getting his kick away last year.
Brad Melville has a long-term foot injury.
Brad Melville has a long-term foot injury.

Wangaratta gun Brad Melville's season is resting on another scan next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.