Budget test: Indi 'hundreds of millions of dollars behind where we should be'

Tuesday's federal budget is a test for Indi MP Helen Haines.
Thanks to the MP's social media and a stack of media releases, we know that this year she has been in the room with Jim Chalmers, as she says, "putting priority projects on the Treasurer's table", with that list of priority projects long and getting longer every day.
In a document published on Dr Haines' website, and provided to the Treasurer, over $260 million in local infrastructure spending is spelled out as being 'priority projects' requiring investment.
And we know there's many more millions not listed too, with funding for much needed upgrades to community infrastructure - like rebuilding our clapped-out sports clubrooms, health and housing investment, and local road funding, not contained in this bucket.
When a new single site hospital is included in the North East's 'priority projects', we will easily tip over $2 billion in infrastructure funding required for our region.
It is abundantly clear that as infrastructure deteriorates and costs increase, meaningful government funding is desperately needed across the North East.
Dr Haines' very long list is a glaring example of the need - but how did the list get this long in the first place?
This term of government, since Labor came to power under Prime Minister Albanese in 2022, has quite possibly seen the lowest levels of funding directed into Indi communities this century.
In fact, we've had more money ripped out of our electorate than delivered here.
Between the McKoy Street overpass project being cancelled, much needed Rutherglen bypass funding ripped away, and Regional Deal monies redirected to who-knows-where, our region has lost in the order of $300 million in funding in just two years.
This doesn't even include funding not-won, like no mobile blackspot towers in two years, none of the Coalition's 2022 election commitments being delivered by Dr Haines or Labor, and no Growing Regions Program funding hitting the North East, two years since it was announced.
We are literally hundreds of millions of dollars behind where we should and could be.
If you listen to what the commentators in Canberra say, this budget is looking a lot like a pre-election cash-splash.
It could well be Dr Chalmers' final budget before the next election - which can be held as early as August this year.
Although the Reserve Bank and economists are pleading with the Labor government not to spend up big time - because that pushes inflation up and the cost of living even higher - there's a good chance they will.
Prime Minster Albanese and Dr Chalmers have already made some pre-budget announcements, spruiking billions of dollars spending on their 'Made In Australia' manufacturing program and new hospital funding arrangements with the state governments, that will see Commonwealth hospital funding up 13 per cent in 2025-26 ($4 billion).
With Labor sloshing money around and Dr Haines in the room influencing the man with the cheque book, the Indi MP will have egg on her face if she can't squeeze anything meaningful out for our communities in need.
With such a large increase in hospital funding alone, not getting a slice of the pie for Albury Wodonga Health will be embarrassing to say the least.
In the meantime, it is important to acknowledge the list presented to the Treasurer is very long.
In many respects, it is incomprehensible to believe we have so many 'priority projects' here in Indi.
When looking down the funding wish-list it is clear that many if not most, if not all of the projects are important, however, not prioritising them based on need or on community impact is negligent of Indi's MP, Dr Haines.
In fact, it could go against the principles set out in her own so-called 'End Pork Barrelling Bill'.
The Treasurer certainly doesn't need another reason not to fund important projects here in the North East, and presenting a laundry list to him certainly won't help clarify his thinking.
Let's hope for our community's sake that Dr Haines making her case directly to Treasurer Chalmers has focused his attention and we can begin to see some of that list funded in this budget - because we know for sure that we're getting close to breaking point here, how much longer can the list get, how many more years of inactivity can we wait.
If on Tuesday night we see no serious and impactful investment here in the North East, Dr Haines will have a lot of explaining to do.
