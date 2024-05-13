The ego has landed: Barton medallist to make return in reserves

Barton medallist Michael Rampal is set to make a low key return to football through the reserves this weekend.
Rampal hasn't played since Holbrook's preliminary final victory over RWW Giants where he suffered a broken collarbone, ruling him out of playing in the decider.
He dropped a bombshell in early April when he announced he was coming out of retirement to join former club Thurgoona.
Rampal has since been training strongly and is ready to take the next step in his comeback and play reserves against Beechworth on Saturday.
Bulldogs coach Daniel McAlister confirmed Rampal, who has a healthy ego, was prepared to play reserves for the first time since he arrived at the kennel in 2017.
"Ramma will most likely play this weekend but it won't be in the seniors though," McAlister said.
"He will play reserves.
"As a leadership group we have key standards in place and if he gets through this weekend, Ramma will have ticked all the boxes.
"Ramma fully understands that.
"Like many of us Ramma has to find that work, life, football balance and he makes no apologies that his family is his priority.
"We fully support that and Ramma is prepared to give us what he can, when he can.
"We have discussed that and he will tell us when he thinks he is ready to have an impact in the seniors again."
Meanwhile Barnawartha recruit Adam Elias is also edging closer to a senior call-up.
Elias decided last month to resurrect his career at the kennel after suffering a knee injury in round 15 in 2022 which forced him to miss last season.
The talented big man has played reserves for the past three weeks and featured in the best on two occasions.
The Bulldogs' big man stocks have taken a battering recently with No. 1 ruckman Tom Osmotherly and young backup tall Spencer Wungluck both injured.
Blair Osmond was forced to ruck last weekend against Mitta United.
"Adam is tracking along nicely in the reserves and has played three matches after an extended layoff," McAlister said.
"He was in the best in the reserves on the weekend after a really strong display.
"So we are ramping up our expectations of him but we are also conscious about Adam knowing his body better than anybody.
"His confidence is growing week after week, so we have to listen to Adam's feedback but also make him aware of our requirements that we have a few big blokes injured at the moment.
"Adam has been an amazing leader for the young kids in the reserves as you could imagine and is not too far off stepping it up.
"But he is also very happy just to be back playing and being around the boys in a club environment.
"Adam will let us know when he is right to go and have a crack at seniors."
