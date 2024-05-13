'Give me everything': Police say Wodonga armed robbery accused is an extreme risk

A man charged with an $8600 armed robbery involving a handgun at a Wodonga petrol station is a former worker at the business, and police suspect he was behind a previous armed robbery at the same site last year.
David Gregory Marshall is expected to apply for bail on Thursday, May 16, after the most recent armed incident at the United petrol station on McKoy Street.
Marshall - who worked at the business for a year until last August - is alleged to have walked in while armed with a black handgun on May 8 and said words to the effect of "give me everything".
A police summary released by a Wodonga magistrate states Marshall, with his face covered by a surgical mask, sunglasses and a hoodie, had pointed the firearm at a staff member.
It's alleged he grabbed about $8000 in cash from a register, asked the victim to open a second register, and took about $600.
The alleged facts note Marshall ran from the store and left a pair of blue shorts behind.
The incident occurred at 11.56pm.
Marshall's gold Nissan X-Trail car was allegedly captured on cameras at the 7-Eleven on Melbourne Road eight minutes later.
Police said the 7-Eleven is on the direct route between the crime scene and Marshall's home.
Officers attended his home about 1.12am and found distinctive clothes that he allegedly wore at the petrol station.
"These items located are identical to the items worn by the accused in the CCTV of the armed robbery," police said.
It was noted that the bonnet of his vehicle was warm, suggesting he had recently driven.
Marshall was arrested at the Birallee Tavern car park at 10.54am on May 9, after parking the gold vehicle.
Police believe Marshall was behind a similar armed robbery at the same United petrol station that had employed him on September 2, 2023.
Video released by police after that incident shows a man in a high-vis jumper walk in with sunglasses and a face mask.
A gun was presented during that armed robbery.
While police intelligence and Marshall's actions suggest he was also behind last September's incident, he hasn't been charged.
Marshall was on bail at the time of last week's armed robbery, after allegedly finding a neighbour's wallet and taking a Bendigo Bank card credit card and $130 in cash in January.
He allegedly spent $557 on the victim's credit card using payWave, including at Target, Boost Juice, Goldmark, EB Games, Coles, Butcher on Rise, and Cash Converters.
"The accused is an extreme risk to the community," alleged police facts state.
"The accused produced what the victim described as a black handgun.
"He then produced a knife when demanding the victim hand over everything.
"Following a search of the premises and the vehicle of the accused, the handgun has not been located."
Police believe Marshall has hidden the gun and would have easy access to the weapon if released.
The cash he is accused of taking also hasn't been found.
"This is concerning as the accused will still have access to this money, giving him the financial ability to leave and not comply with any bail conditions," police said.
Marshall denied involvement in last week's armed robbery during his arrest.
"The accused stated he was at home all night by himself and did not leave his address or drive his vehicle," police said.
Marshall remains in custody ahead of Thursday's court appearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.