'Give me everything': Police say Wodonga armed robbery accused is an extreme risk

Updated May 13 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:44pm
David Gregory Marshall has been charged over an armed robbery at the United petrol station in Wodonga last week. Police suspect this is also Marshall, depicted in security camera footage during an armed robbery at the business on September 2, 2023. Picture supplied
A man charged with an $8600 armed robbery involving a handgun at a Wodonga petrol station is a former worker at the business, and police suspect he was behind a previous armed robbery at the same site last year.

