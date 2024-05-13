'Broken and injured' Border veteran raises the bar with games call-up

Wodonga's Brett Lewis served his country for 17 years.
But he could never have imagined it would lead to him representing his nation on the world stage in the sporting arena.
The Air Force veteran has been selected as one of two Victorians in the Australian team to contest the Warrior Games in Orlando in June, where he will compete in five different sports - powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, as well as air pistol and rifle events.
Warrior Games is an annual adaptive-sports competition for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran service members, contested by US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and Special Operations Command, along with servicemen and women from Australia and the UK.
Mr Lewis was medically discharged in February 2019, and, like so many veterans, was struggling to adjust to civilian life.
His service left him with spinal, shoulder and knee injuries and he was told by his doctor he would never lift more than 30 kilograms again.
"He's a Swedish doctor and he described it as a box of beer in each hand and that's all I could lift," he said.
"I believed him for about two years and I got pretty big. I sat on the couch playing computer games."
Born in Wangaratta, Mr Lewis moved to Wodonga and was an apprentice chef at Albury's SS and A club and drove taxis on the Border before meeting an Air Force recruitment officer in his car who encouraged him to apply.
He spent his first two years as a cook before he was posted to Australia's Federation Guard in Canberra. In 2006, he got the chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip as part of the flag party for their visit to the nation's capital.
Mr Lewis become an administration clerk in 2007 and was deployed to Timor-Leste from 2012 to 2013 and the Middle East in 2014, before he was commissioned to become an operations officer in 2017 until his retirement in 2019.
His mental health worsened, however, a turning point for Mr Lewis was when he first attended a veteran's program at Wodonga gym CrossFit TMA early in 2020.
"Once a month we would come down here and talk about mindset and how things are affecting our mental health and our physical health," he said.
"I was only allowed to lift a broomstick and then they got me a little bit further into it.
"I then met another bloke and started playing wheelchair basketball locally for the Wodonga Wolves and he started talking to me about the Invictus Games.
"I always assumed it was for elite athletes, but he said "they're not, they're injured and broken veterans and current serving members who use sport as rehabilitation", which was what I was doing.
Once we get into a room full of testosterone and then you mix that testosterone with military testosterone and the Australian and American rivalry, anything can happen.- Brett Lewis
"I had major surgery on my left shoulder and never dreamt I'd be sitting on a bench press lifting three figures. It's been quite incredible."
Mr Lewis said he had "a personal hatred" of the rowing machine just six months ago, but has gone from rowing 220 metres in a minute to 346.
"I suffer from a major depressive disorder and PTSD, but coming down here, it's hard to explain," he said.
"My wife when she comes home from work can look at me and know I haven't been to the gym. She can see in less than 24 hours what coming here and doing PT, even if it's just solo, or what sport does for my mental health.
"It's not like going to a normal gym. Most of the people here are defence or first responders. If you're not here for a couple of days, people start ringing you to check in and see if you're all right.
"It's like a family down here."
Mr Lewis said his aim for the Warrior Games was to eclipse his powerlifting and rowing personal bests with a bench press of 115 kilograms, and 350 metres in a minute on the rower.
"The thought and the process behind it is exactly the same as the Invictus Games, it's rehabilitation through sport," he said.
"We don't go over there to beat people or bring medals home, so long as we go over there and we beat our own personal best and do what we can to push ourselves to our limit, that's all they ask of us.
"Once we get into a room full of testosterone and then you mix that testosterone with military testosterone and the Australian and American rivalry, anything can happen."
Mr Lewis said his ultimate goal was to represent Australia at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.
The Warrior Games run from June 21 to 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Australian representatives are supported and funded by not-for-profit organisation Invictus Australia.
