17 wellness trends in the workplace

You may have seen a trend towards more holistic health programs within your company.



Or perhaps you're exploring alternatives to advocate for such changes inside your organisation. These trends include everything from offering healthier food options and ergonomic furniture to mindfulness exercises and fitness classes.



Progressive businesses are moving forward. Let's take a look at the wellness initiatives that are being introduced in the corporate world.



Key takeaways:

The integration of technology, such as virtual reality, and switching to ergonomic standing desks are two of the most progressive movements in the modern workplace.

Since the 2010s, more focus has been placed on mental health initiatives.

Mental health programming is increasingly likely to include access to private counselling services, mental health days, mindfulness training, and courses targeted at lowering stigma in the workplace.

Workplace wellness trends that are on the up

1 - Technological integration is increasing

You'll notice that technology plays an important role in improving employee well-being in modern organisations. In order to monitor health indicators like steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, apps are widely utilised in wellness programmes.



These applications frequently work with wearables like smartwatches and activity trackers, allowing you to continuously measure your wellness progress.

Another cutting-edge feature is Virtual Reality (VR), which provides you with immersive experiences meant to help you meditate and reduce stress. Virtual reality (VR) may take you to peaceful settings, which can help you unwind during breaks.

Employers are also making technologically driven ergonomic investments, including intelligent lighting systems and adjustable standing workstations, to guarantee your physical comfort while working.

2 - Ergonomic workspaces

Australian businesses are placing a higher priority on the well-being of their workers by providing flexible standing desks and ergonomic workstations.



With height-adjustable standing desks sourced from local manufacturers such as UpDown.com.au, these programmes are designed to lower the risk of musculoskeletal problems and encourage improved circulation and posture in workers.



Businesses enable their staff to work in a way that promotes their physical well-being by offering ergonomic chairs, keyboards, and monitor arms for your desk. This increases output and job satisfaction.



3 - Mental health initiatives are more common

Businesses are placing a greater emphasis on mental health by providing a variety of tools and avenues for assistance.



This could involve attending courses on stress management and resilience building, practising mindfulness and meditation to reduce stress, having access to private counselling services through employee assistance programmes (EAPs), and providing managers and staff with mental health first aid training.

Additionally, some employers offer flexible work schedules or mental health days so that staff members can prioritise their mental health when necessary without worrying about social shame or condemnation.

4 - Physical wellness programs

Programs for workplace physical activity encourage regular exercise with the goal of enhancing employee health and well-being.



This can include gym memberships or on-site fitness centres, exercise programmes like HIIT or yoga, jogging or walking groups, standing or treadmill workstations, and rewards for taking part in wellness or fitness initiatives.

Additionally, some businesses provide discounts or paybacks for gym memberships or other costs associated with staying active.

5 - Nutrition and meal programs

Australian companies are offering better meal options and food delivery services at work as a result of their growing awareness of the influence that nutrition has on worker productivity and health.



This could involve providing healthy meal alternatives at discounted prices through on-site cafeterias or vending machines, delivering fresh produce, holding seminars or workshops on nutrition education, and designating specific spaces where staff members can keep and prepare nutritious meals.

Companies that want to provide their staff with wholesome lunch options might also collaborate with nearby eateries or food delivery services.

6 - Work-life balance policies

Initiatives for work-life balance are intended to assist staff members in successfully juggling their personal and professional obligations. This can entail putting in place regulations pertaining to job sharing, flexible work schedules, remote work opportunities, and longer parental leave.



Companies may also provide resources and aid for eldercare, childcare, and other family-related obligations.

Examples of these include Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), which link employees to appropriate support services and backup childcare services.

7 - Financial wellness programs

Employers are increasingly providing financial wellness programmes to help their employees' financial health as a result of the major negative effects that financial stress can have on worker productivity and well-being.



Workshops or seminars on financial education that address subjects like debt management, investing, saving, and budgeting may fall under this category.

In addition, some businesses provide access to low-interest loans, financial counselling services, employer-matched contributions to retirement accounts, retirement savings plans, and financial planning services.

8 - Employee assistance programs

EAPs offer private counselling and support services to staff members who are dealing with issues at work or in their personal lives that could have an adverse effect on their well-being.



This could involve brief counselling for problems including stress, anxiety, depression, substance misuse, or interpersonal conflicts; if necessary, it could also involve referrals to other resources or providers of specialised therapy.

In addition, EAPs may provide financial or legal advice, crisis intervention services, and teaching materials on a range of wellness and health-related subjects.

9 - Mindfulness and stress reduction

By training staff members on relaxation, stress-reduction, and emotional resilience strategies, workplace mindfulness programmes seek to lower stress and enhance general well-being.



This could include guided imagery, breathing techniques, mindfulness meditation sessions, and other mindfulness-based activities that are provided via webinars, online courses, or group classes such as Pilates apps. Additionally, some businesses integrate mindfulness into regular activities.

For example, they might begin meetings with a little meditation or provide dedicated quiet areas where staff members can take quick breaks and unwind.

10 - Wellness challenges and health screenings

The goal of wellness challenges and health screenings is to encourage staff members to take up healthier routines and behaviours.



In order to pinpoint areas that need improvement, this may involve on-site biometric testing for blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health indicators in addition to health risk assessments.

Wellness challenges can have a variety of objectives, such as managing stress, improving diet, stopping smoking, or increasing physical exercise, and they can include incentives or prizes for participation and success.

11 - Remote wellness benefits

As more work is done from home, companies are extending their wellness programmes online to better serve workers from all over the world.



This could include digital platforms for accessing wellness resources and support networks, virtual team-building exercises and social events, virtual fitness classes or workout applications, and online mental health services like teletherapy or meditation apps.

To complement employees' remote work experience, companies may also offer stipends or allowances for home office setup, ergonomic equipment, or wellness-related charges.

12 - Natural lighting and biophilic design

Recognising the influence of the physical work environment on the well-being of employees, businesses are integrating biophilic design elements and natural lighting into their offices.



Natural light supports the body's circadian rhythms, which improves sleep quality and general health in addition to elevating mood and vigour.

It has been demonstrated that biophilic design, which incorporates natural elements like plants, water features, and natural materials into the architectural environment, lowers stress, boosts cognitive function, and encourages employee creativity and innovation.



13 - Air quality and temperature control

The temperature and indoor air quality have a big impact on how comfortable and healthy employees are. Employers are putting low-VOC (volatile organic compound) materials into their workplaces, installing good quality air purifiers, and improving ventilation as ways to improve the quality of the air.



In order to maintain ideal humidity and temperature levels and give their workers a more comfortable and productive work environment, businesses are also investing in smart HVAC systems and dehumidifiers to reduce pathogen loving moisture in the workplace.

14 - Team building activities

In the modern workplace, team-building exercises are crucial to developing a strong workplace culture and bolstering employee bonds - particularly in remote or hybrid work settings.



To foster cooperation, communication, and camaraderie among team members, businesses are setting up virtual team-building activities like online games, virtual escape rooms, and virtual culinary lessons.



These exercises enhance teamwork and problem-solving abilities while also raising morale and engagement, all of which contribute to the success of the organisation as a whole.

15 - Peer support programs

Programs for mentorship and peer assistance are great tools for staff development.



Peer-to-peer mentoring partnerships and support networks are being facilitated by companies to give employees access to professional guidance, feedback, and learning opportunities.



Organisations enable their staff members to realise their full potential and accomplish their professional objectives by matching them with mentors who can provide guidance, support, and counsel.

15 - Collaborative workspaces

Collaborative workspaces offer dynamic and adaptable settings for staff members to exchange ideas and work together, promoting creativity, innovation, and teamwork, while automating parts of the business.



To promote impromptu conversations and cross-functional cooperation, businesses are designing open-plan offices, breakout spaces, and collaborative zones furnished with whiteboards, projectors, and digital collaboration tools.



These cooperative work environments promote an innovative and idea-sharing culture that propels the expansion and prosperity of organisations.

16 - Leadership training

Driving staff engagement, motivation, and performance requires effective leadership. Businesses are spending money on leadership development initiatives to improve the abilities and proficiencies of its executives and managers.



These courses address subjects like decision-making, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and communication, giving leaders the knowledge and skills they need to motivate and inspire their groups.

Organisations that prioritise leadership development foster a culture of trust, responsibility, and continual improvement, which establishes the groundwork for sustained success.

The future of workplace wellness

Unprecedented attention is being paid to mental health support in the changing job landscape. Employers now understand how important it is for you to be psychologically well. Resources like in-house therapy, mental health days, and mindfulness training sessions might soon be available to you.

The rise in remote employment has encouraged a move towards flexible scheduling. Greater control over scheduling work hours may be possible at your future workplace, which could improve work-life balance.

We can expect ergonomics to advance in sophistication. Adjustable L-shaped standing desks, comfortable seats, and office designs intended to lessen strain and damage are possible. The purpose of these adjustments is to increase your comfort and productivity.

Investing in wellness technologies translates into ease and personalisation for you. Imagine if your workplace created a customised wellness app that records your fitness objectives, helps you plan breaks, and provides dietary guidance.

It's conceivable that workplace nutrition support will change over time. Healthy snack stations and company-sponsored meal plans that prioritise balanced diets are examples of choices that can help you perform at your best.