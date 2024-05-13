Violence order broken 11 times, because drug-addled Jack wanted to see Mum

A man who must abide by a court order for the protection of his mother has now flouted it 11 times by continually turning up at her Albury unit.
The reason why Jack William Sampson kept breaking the order was linked to his chronic illicit drug use, Albury Local Court was told on Monday, May 13.
Defence lawyer Louise Dart submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that her client, who appeared via a video link to Junee jail, had "a significant drug abuse problem".
"There is a reason as to why he attends this address," Ms Dart said, and that was because he wanted to see his mother.
But the court was told an apprehended domestic violence order for his mother's protection prohibited him from going within 100 metres of her unit.
Sampson's most recent run of offending involves breaching the order four times between January 17 and April 12, 2024.
He remains in custody bail refused, with other unrelated charges pending.
These matters, including an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, involving another complainant, will go to a hearing at a later date.
Ms McLaughlin highlighted the repetitive nature of Sampson's offending.
"He continues to go back to Crisp Street," she said.
Sampson had been due to be sentenced on Monday, though an application had also been made for him to enter the Indigenous diversion program Balund-A to address his addiction issues.
A decision on whether Sampson had been accepted or not was not yet forthcoming, so Ms Dart asked for an adjournment of several weeks to await the outcome.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned Sampson's matters to June 17 to allow for the continuation of this assessment process.
However, she pointed out to Ms Dart that even if Sampson was accepted into the program, that did not necessarily mean he would be bailed to enter Balund-A instead of being sentenced.
Sampson, 29, pleaded guilty to four charges of contravention of an apprehended violence, along with possessing a prohibited drug, goods in personal custody, possess house-breaking implements and larceny.
Each time he breached, Sampson was captured on CCTV security footage near his mother's unit.
With the most recent matter in April, Sampson arrived at the unit in a taxi just after police turned up about 12.30pm over an unrelated matter.
They saw someone in the back seat trying to hide their identity with a hooded jacket.
Police approached the taxi, recognised Sampson and placed him under arrest.
An initial search uncovered "a number of loose drugs" then he was taken to the Albury police station.
A second search done in the station custody room of his bag uncovered two Victorian numbers plates, which were stolen from different vehicles on April 11.
They also found one gram of the opiad buprenorphine, a pair of bolt cutters, a pair of scissors, a black material glove and a Hume Bank card in another person's name.
The larceny charge was laid after Sampson stole a woman's bicycle from outside Myer Centrepoint in Albury on January 10.
