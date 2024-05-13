The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Violence order broken 11 times, because drug-addled Jack wanted to see Mum

By Albury Court
May 14 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack William Sampson
Jack William Sampson

A man who must abide by a court order for the protection of his mother has now flouted it 11 times by continually turning up at her Albury unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.