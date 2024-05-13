Warrant issued for accused man after Wangaratta jewellery smash and grab

A man charged over a smash and grab at Prouds the Jewellers in Wangaratta is now wanted by police after failing to attend court.
Anthony Jose is accused of targeting the business on February 1, and smashing cabinets to steal jewellery.
Dylan Casha was recently jailed for his role in the incident, and other crimes including a similar smash and grab at a Prouds in Geelong last year which also allegedly involved Jose.
Jose had been due to face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, May 13.
Police sought an arrest warrant, as Jose had failed to attend the court by the early afternoon.
"I've issued a warrant of apprehension for the accused person," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
