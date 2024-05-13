The Border Mail
Warrant issued for accused man after Wangaratta jewellery smash and grab

By Court Reporter
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:04pm
Police at Prouds in Wangaratta after the February 1 incident this year. File photo
A man charged over a smash and grab at Prouds the Jewellers in Wangaratta is now wanted by police after failing to attend court.

