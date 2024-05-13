The Border Mail
North East man before court after alleged $15,000 scam of NDIS recipient

By Court Reporter
May 13 2024 - 4:49pm
Jordan Hawkins returned to Wangaratta court on Monday, May 13, on deception charges. File photo
A disability worker accused of buying alcohol, meals, and adult website purchases using a client's banking details will return to court in July.

