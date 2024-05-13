North East man before court after alleged $15,000 scam of NDIS recipient

A disability worker accused of buying alcohol, meals, and adult website purchases using a client's banking details will return to court in July.
Jordan Hawkins was charged in January after allegedly making $15,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.
A 56-year-old Wangaratta man, who was on the National Disability Insurance Scheme, allegedly had his information used to buy the items.
Police allege most of the bought items, which included clothes, gum boots, barbecue products and beer brewing equipment, was found during a search at a Wangaratta home.
Jordan Hawkins returned to Wangaratta court on Monday, May 13, for a brief mention of the matter.
The court heard he faced charges of obtaining property by deception.
Lawyer Samuel Russo sought the matter be adjourned for contest mention, with the case to return to court on July 3.
