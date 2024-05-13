Power coach makes his return for the first time this season

CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty shrugged off the effects of a recent knee complaint to play his first match of the season against Howlong on the weekend.
The playing coach had been calling the shots from the sidelines for the opening month of the season.
Docherty played out of the goal square and was able to slot two crucial goals as the Power scraped home by five points against a desperate Howlong.
"My knee felt alright and I was always planning on playing at some stage this season, it just ended up happening a bit earlier than I expected," Docherty said.
"We had a fair few injuries going into the match and both Ryan Beveridge and Corey Smith were both coming back into our attack after missing the previous week with a few niggles.
"So I thought if I played it would hopefully add another dimension to our attack and a bit more leadership out on the ground.
"I didn't venture too far from the goal square but it felt good to be back out there playing and most importantly we were able to get another win on the board.
"It was nice to get my hands on the footy again and kick a couple of goals but I did miss one from 20m directly in front which the boys got stuck into me about after the game.
"I pulled up alright and my knee will be an ongoing issue all season that I will have to manage.
"If I can have as big an impact as I think I should I will play as many games as I can but my body is getting older and I'm not getting any quicker... so I will be a week to week proposition."
The Power led by 19 points at the final break but had to withstand a tenacious fightback from the Spiders who kicked the first four goals of the last term to hit the front at the 14-minute mark.
"To their credit the Spiders came out and went bang, bang, bang and bang to hit the front," Docherty said.
"Tyson Logie snapped their fourth goal of the quarter and suddenly they had all the momentum.
"We were able to respond with two goals before Jarred Lane converted and got the margin back to a goal.
"I think it was Baxter McFarlane from Howlong who had a shot with less than 30 seconds remaining that would have levelled the score but he hit the post.
"But it was good to see the group show some maturity when the opposition got in front and I have no doubt that it was a game that we would have lost in previous seasons."
The loss has signalled the end of the Spiders' finals aspirations who have slumped to tenth on the ladder with a draw and four losses after a tough draw to start the season.
Docherty said Rutherglen recruit Jack Andison was the standout for the Power.
Andison was a previous winner of the Cats' best and fairest and is the early favourite to also add his name to the Power's honour board.
"Jack was amazing on the weekend and I think he had 16 touches just in the opening quarter," Docherty said.
