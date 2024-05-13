'When one door shuts, another opens'

Agriculture is intrinsically linked to the trucking industry and Layton Holley reports that there will be cause for concern amongst our farmers if there isn't significant rain soon. Albury has not seen any significant rainfall since April 6, when 17.2 millimetres fell, and while there's no doubt the weather has been spectacular for those of us not on the land, let's join Rand farmer Roy Hamilton in hoping we get a good drop sooner rather than later.

