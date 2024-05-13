'When one door shuts, another opens'

You'll have likely heard the phrase that "without trucks, Australia stops" and in a region such as ours, between Sydney and Melbourne, that is especially true.
We are fortunate in our area to have a number of examples of big trucking businesses, including Border Express and Ron Finemore Transport just to name a couple.
Milthorpe Transport may not be the biggest of the bunch, but with close to four decades in the industry and employing about 60 people, it has been a significant contributor to the Border economy for a long time. I hope you enjoy the report by Sophie Else, where Greg Milthorpe opens up on the highs and lows and why he's decided to sell the Corowa business.
Agriculture is intrinsically linked to the trucking industry and Layton Holley reports that there will be cause for concern amongst our farmers if there isn't significant rain soon. Albury has not seen any significant rainfall since April 6, when 17.2 millimetres fell, and while there's no doubt the weather has been spectacular for those of us not on the land, let's join Rand farmer Roy Hamilton in hoping we get a good drop sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, last night, Albury councillors ditched a move back to having a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day after an Indigenous boxing champion told them it would be a "real kick in the guts to Aboriginal people". Check out that story by Anthony Bunn, plus much more, in the headlines below.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
