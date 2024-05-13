Boxer's plea helps deliver KO to Australia Day plan

Albury councillors have ditched a move back to having a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day after an Indigenous boxing champion told them it would be a "real kick in the guts to Aboriginal people".
Former mayor Alice Glachan proposed, at the Monday May 13 council meeting, having a naturalisation at Noreuil Park on January 26 after a municipal survey found 63 per cent were against that event being shifted from the holiday, as occurred this year.
Speaking to councillors in a forum before the meeting, boxer Buddy Oldman implored them not to give citizenship on Australia Day.
"To me, to have a citizenship on the 26th of January, it's a real kick in the guts to Aboriginal people," Mr Oldman said.
"I know Albury City Council do not have the power to change the date of Australia Day, at all, and I'm not asking for that.
"What I'm asking for is recognition and understanding of how Aboriginal people feel on Australia Day and take the opportunity not to have the 26th as a ceremony for new citizens to this country to take citizenship."
Mr Oldman told of suffering slurs at that time of year.
"I cop it left, right and centre on social media and cop a lot of racial abuse," he said.
In reaction to Cr Glachan's motion, councillor Ashley Edwards moved an amendment to stage a citizenship ceremony three days before or after January 26.
She downplayed the council's survey which drew 2107 responses, saying it was demographically skewed to older rather than younger age groups and therefore was "not a fair representation of views in our community".
Cr Edwards, who said she was proud to be "woke", was not surprised but quite disappointed by the level of racism in survey comments.
"I do not believe that this council should be making decisions based on a survey with responses so heinous they had to be redacted," she said.
Cr Glachan categorised the racist comments as outliers, "they are not the majority of people who responded, the majority of the people who responded were respectful from both sides".
Councillor Darren Cameron said he had been moved by Mr Oldman's address, and a racist email circulated to councillors, to not support citizenship presentations on January 26, noting the city held naturalisations on other days and "no one bats an eyelid".
"Look at it objectively councillors, I don't think there is any real argument about this, beyond hysteria being whipped up by the local federal member (Sussan Ley) in the fashion of Donald Trump, Sky News or any of those arch conservative cesspits that put their fearmongering views out into the public," Cr Cameron said.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen argued the survey findings should be accepted.
"We asked for it, we got it back there and we need to listen to it, whether we like it or not," Cr Bowen said.
"I don't vote for this amendment, to do it three days either side, because I don't believe that is what the community expected us to do."
Cr Edwards' change was accepted 6-3 with Cr Bowen, Cr Glachan and mayor Kylie King the naysayers.
After it become the motion, it was approved unanimously.
Mr Oldman was left teary-eyed as he watched from the public gallery.
"I think it's an absolute credit to have an active debate about it and listen to arguments from both sides," Mr Oldman said.
"I'm just so proud."
The former bouncer praised Cr Cameron for being open-minded and changing his view on the issue, as well as responding to the racism evident in the email.
Albury Anglican priest Father Peter Macleod-Miller, who also watched proceedings in person, said it was "perplexing" that a "single speaker" and "racist email" swayed councillors away from heeding the city's survey.
"The extraordinary scepticism of the councillors toward their own survey is like a cook not feeling safe to eat from his own kitchen," Father Macleod-Miller said.
"It makes you wonder at the motivation for the survey.
"Steve Bowen's reminder about democratic principles should have had them quaking in their boots.
"My Way isn't an anthem that takes too many elected representatives through many terms in office."
