Boxer's plea helps deliver KO to Australia Day plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 13 2024 - 9:23pm, first published 9:16pm
Wiradjuri masters boxing ace Buddy Oldman put his spin on Australia Day hosting citizenship events in Albury during a speech to council.
Albury councillors have ditched a move back to having a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day after an Indigenous boxing champion told them it would be a "real kick in the guts to Aboriginal people".

Journalist

