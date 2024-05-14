Six months with a leaky pipe: Popular Wodonga cafe set for short closure

Wodonga's BeanStation Cafe will be closed for at least three weeks owing to a water leak underneath the building.
Owners of the popular eatery on the old Wodonga railway platform in Junction Place discovered a burst hot water pipe below the floor in October 2023, which has slowly damaged the surface.
Co-owner Rod Ayton confirmed the cafe would be closed from Monday, May 20, for at least three weeks to complete initial repairs, before it can return in a limited capacity.
He said the plan was to offer an adjusted menu and serve food and beverages in takeaway containers until the kitchen was fully re-opened around the end of July, but said outdoor seating on the platform would be available to customers throughout.
"It's a forced closure due to a building issue. It's an insurance job that has to be done, we're not closing because we want to and it will be temporary," Mr Ayton said.
"At the end of the day, it's nobody's fault, but it is a plumbing issue that happened.
"About 80 per cent of our cafe is on sub-floor with joists and bearers. Due to the broken hot water pipe, all the steam has ruined the floor, so it all has to come up and be replaced.
"We're hoping to be open three to four weeks after the closure in a smaller capacity. We'll be doing bits and pieces like soups and some breakfast items and all our coffee.
"Hopefully the closure will only be three weeks, but the closure until our kitchen is open will probably be late July. In saying that, we're at the mercy of the insurance company and we're not really 100 per cent sure.
"We're only running by the guidelines they've given us."
Mr Ayton said the business was "trying to take some positives" from the closure and would use it as an opportunity to complete renovations.
The main bar will be rebuilt at the rear of the cafe in what is known as the "cage room", which will allow more room for indoor seating.
"We're doing that basically to try and keep staff because staff are very hard to come by and we've got some good ones," he said.
"It will give us slightly more seating inside and it will open up our cafe so that we could possibly use it for a little bit more function work at night and all that sort of thing.
"Because of the way that our bar is at the moment, we've done a lot of functions before, but they've all been on the platform."
Mr Ayton thanked the community for its support since BeanStation first opened in December 2015.
"Even to date, when times are tough, especially in the hospitality industry, we're still getting good support," he said.
"We've got a lot of sad customers that said they'll find it difficult to not have the great coffee that we have in the three to four week-closure, but they've all said they're going to be back, which is pleasing.
"I've been telling most of our regulars, and we've got a fair few followers on social media, but even the ones that don't follow us, if they follow us on social media, that's where we're going to be making announcements to when we re-open and when we're getting closer."
BeanStation Cafe's last trading day before the temporary closure is Sunday, May 19.
