'Too many ciders' caused Irishman to slide his work van off North East road

A driver who crashed his van at nearly three times the alcohol limit told police he'd had too many ciders after work.
Irishman Steven Patton, who has been in Australia to work in construction, was spotted by officers at 4.40am on October 23, 2021.
His work van had slid off Greta Road near Wangaratta, and a breath test about 5.30am returned a reading of 0.145.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, May 13, heard Patton was concerned about the impact of a conviction on his immigration status.
He has been working on a tunnel construction project in Sydney, and travelled to Wangaratta for Monday's court appearance.
The court heard Patton had been in the North East at the time of the offence for a regional component of his visa.
He was fined $750 and banned from driving for 14 months, with no conviction recorded.
