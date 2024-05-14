The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Good on ya mate': High-range drink-driver gives salute after avoiding jail

By Court Reporter
May 14 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the Wangaratta McDonald's drive through. File photo
Police at the Wangaratta McDonald's drive through. File photo

A polite high-range drink-driver busted in a McDonald's drive through has thanked a magistrate for not jailing him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.