'Good on ya mate': High-range drink-driver gives salute after avoiding jail

A polite high-range drink-driver busted in a McDonald's drive through has thanked a magistrate for not jailing him.
Michael Shane Twomey, 58, was detected in a red Mazda at the Wangaratta fast food venue's drive through on March 11 this year.
Police had received a call about 9pm, and were asked to make inquiries into the driver.
Twomey returned an alcohol reading of 0.202 about an hour later.
He said he'd had a couple of wines before heading to the fast food venue for food.
He was banned from driving on that day due to the reading, and was told in court he faced a 19-month minimum.
"Off the road ... not in prison," magistrate Peter Dunn said on Monday, May 13.
"Oh thank you," Twomey replied.
"I appreciate that, your honour.
"I really thought I would go (to jail) today."
Twomey said he had been living rough, three kilometres out of Wangaratta, and was having to walk, take buses, or accept lifts to get into town.
The 58-year-old said he was a former factory employee who last worked as a motel cleaner, but was out of a job.
"I'm out there willing to have a go," Twomey said.
Mr Dunn back dated his driving ban to the offence date, and said he'd have to do a driver education program and likely use an interlock once relicensed.
The 58-year-old was also fined $750.
Twomey saluted the magistrate.
"I really thought I was going to go in actually," he said of prison.
"Well, not unless you really want to," Mr Dunn replied.
Twomey took out his licence and asked if the magistrate wanted it, but was told to go to VicRoads.
"Hey, good on ya mate," he said as he walked out.
