Almost 300 saddled up for stationary ride that makes the world of difference

A major fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre has blown its previous record out of the park.
The Sunshine Ride raised $142,000 this year, up a whopping $29,000 on the year before.
Almost 300 riders took part in a 24-hour bike challenge on March 15-16 to raise money and awareness for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Sunshine Ride organiser Steven Ballard and his committee and team of volunteers were thrilled with the community response.
"The support we get from our community is unbelievable and we can't thank them enough for getting right behind the Sunshine Ride in aid of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre," he said.
"It was amazing the number of teams that jumped on board this year, with gyms from Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta and Wagga.
"As well as Comet Cycles, sporting clubs, transport companies, the police force from both sides of the border, families and friends."
For Mr Ballard and his family, the support his wife Debbie received during her battle with breast cancer spurred him to raise money for Border cancer services.
All proceeds stayed in the region and went towards improving cancer services.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund Board chairwoman Michelle Hensel said she was incredibly grateful to all involved in the Sunshine Ride every March.
Now in its fourth year, the event complemented the cancer centre's Sunshine Walk fundraiser in November.
The Sunshine Ride raised $96,000 in 2023, up $26,000 on the year before.
"This event is an important one on our calendar, one that is filled with optimism and a strong sense of teamwork that enables the Trust Fund to continue to support cancer services in our region."
The trophies for highest fundraising team and individual will be presented at Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning Gym, the home of the Sunshine Ride, on Thursday, May 16.
