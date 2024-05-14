'Best $500 they've ever spent': Two units and home sell at auction

A modern family home and two units across Albury have sold at auction on Tuesday, May 14.
Ray White Albury North had success with three of the nine properties offered on the day sold under the hammer.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Swindon Way in Thurgoona, situated in the Brooklyn Fields estate off Table Top Road, was purchased for $685,000 after just two bids from the public.
An opening offer of $660,000 was put forward for the home, which was trumped by a vendor bid of $680,000 by auctioneer Alex Pattaro.
The initial bidder hit back with a rise to $685,000, which was enough to get the property on the market and see the hammer fall.
The 564-square metre block the home is built on was purchased in 2021 for $160,000.
A renovated two-bedroom unit on Alldis Avenue, off Douglas Road, in Lavington, attracted strong interest between two parties before it eventually sold for $287,500.
A first-up bid of $230,000 was accepted, before the pair exchanged offers in $10,000 increments to take it all the way to $280,000.
Mr Pattaro then welcomed a move to $285,000, which put the property on the market, but neither party were willing to concede.
Two $1000 bids were put forward, before a $500 increase saw the apartment reach $287,500, which knocked the other party out of the running, much to Mr Pattaro's surprise.
"I don't believe it. That could be the best $500 that bidder number three has ever spent," he said.
He described the property as suitable for those looking to upsize, downsize or invest.
"It ticks all the boxes," Mr Pattaro said.
"It's very neat and tidy, with a modern feel. There's nothing to be done, simply move on in and enjoy or rent it out."
Another two bedroom unit, this time located on East Street, north of Borella Road in East Albury, sold minutes later for $226,200.
In one of the more bizarre finishes to an auction, which saw two bids of $100 accepted and a $1 increase knocked back, a new owner was found.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom brick residence attracted an initial offer of $200,000, which was taken to $210,000 and then bumped to $225,000 with a vendor bid.
A $1000 move was enough to get the property on the market, which prompted an attempt from the losing bidder to try their luck with a $1 rise.
However, after much deliberation, a $100 offer was given the green light, but it drew an immediate reply of the same amount before the hammer fell at $226,200.
Six other properties were passed in, including a three-bedroom home on Campaspe Street in West Wodonga for $555,000 and a three-bedroom place on Sunshine Court in Lavington for $340,000.
No bids were received for a five-bedroom Caratel Street home in North Albury, a four-bedroom dwelling on Nevada Street in Springdale Heights, a small rural property on Walla Walla Road at Gerogery and a three-bedroom house on Munroe Street at Culcairn.
Mr Pattaro said the property market continued to perform well in Albury and the surrounding district.
"Properties aren't on the market for very long," he said.
