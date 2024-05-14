The Border Mail
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Best $500 they've ever spent': Two units and home sell at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recently-built four-bedroom home on Swindon Way in Thurgoona's Brooklyn Fields estate sold for $685,000 on Tuesday, May 14. Picture supplied
A recently-built four-bedroom home on Swindon Way in Thurgoona's Brooklyn Fields estate sold for $685,000 on Tuesday, May 14. Picture supplied

A modern family home and two units across Albury have sold at auction on Tuesday, May 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.