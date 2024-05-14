Car crashes into front of home on busy North Albury street

A car has crashed outside a North Albury home, with emergency crews attending the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Police, paramedics and firefighters received a call to a Mate Street home about 12.40pm on May 14.
Members of the Albury and Border Rescue squad were also alerted.
A silver Nissan Dualis crashed into a brick entryway at the front of the property near the APCO petrol station, with multiple 000 calls made.
The bricks appear to have stopped the car impacting the house.
There is visible damage to a supporting post at the front of the home.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
