'How can you live with yourself?' Victim's plea after wheelchair theft

The victim of a wheelchair theft has been left wondering how the thieves can live with themselves.
Starr Lovelace's electric wheelchair was stolen from the front of her Klose Street unit in Lavington between about 5pm and 6pm on Monday, May 13.
She had put the machine outside and forgot to take the battery out, and discovered it had been stolen at 6pm.
Ms Lovelace was injured in a workplace incident 12 months ago and said while she didn't need the machine every day, on the days it was required she was fully dependent on it.
"I'm devastated," she said.
"I'm basically stuck inside.
"I can't do long distance trips at all, I'll have to get my partner to do that for me.
"The lack of independence is shattering to be honest."
Ms Lovelace made a report to police.
The 24-year-old said she'd "had a big cry" after the incident.
"I didn't sleep well last night," Ms Lovelace said.
"I'm a bit nervous about it all, I feel like it's a bit targeted.
"There's been a lot of crime here in recent weeks.
"You can't leave anything outside, including an electric wheelchair."
She said the machine weighed 150 kilograms and had a range of only a few kilometres before needing to be charged.
"I don't know how they're going to charge it," the 24-year-old said.
"As soon as I got up at 6am I looked, hoping they'd returned it, but nup.
"I'm still looking for it.
"Some days I don't use it, some days I do, and on the days I do I'm fully dependent on it."
Ms Lovelace said her home was carpeted, which meant a manual wheelchair couldn't be used.
"It's disheartening," she said.
"I'd say to the person who stole it, if you have any care in there or sense, just return it.
"It doesn't have to be difficult, just return it.
"I don't know how you can live with yourself, knowing you took it."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
