Revealed: Email writer's thoughts that appalled councillors

A science fiction writer declared in an email, that influenced Albury Council's January 26 decision, only descendants of colonists and migrants should have a say on Australia Day.
The correspondence from Maxwell Partington was described as "racist" by councillor Darren Cameron and "disgusting" by councillor David Thurley.
Mr Partington sent his email to councillors early on Monday, May 13, ahead of their debate that night on the future of civic-organised Australia Day events in Albury that were altered for 2024 by city chief executive Frank Zaknich.
In his letter, Mr Partington said the English arrivals in 1788 were "completely different", and attributed "all development" to "those brave people".
"Only descendants of those arrivals or subsequent ones should have a say in any aspect of Australia Day," Mr Partington, who has written of one world government and no religion in his novels, said.
The Border Mail has chosen not to publish much of Mr Partington's letter.
Cr Cameron told Monday's council meeting that his decision not to support a citizenship ceremony being held at Noreuil Park was based on the opposition of Border Indigenous boxer Buddy Oldman and the email from Mr Partington.
"It was quite confronting to me that email, in fact I would go so far as to say it was disgusting," Cr Cameron said.
"It was a racist email in my view and I find it offensive."
Cr Thurley said: "It was the most malicious, disgusting email I have ever received as a councillor."
Neither councillor named Mr Partington, whose career saw him teach physics and science, design websites and work in farming.
Cr Thurley said such views showed you could not assume all the 2000 people who responded to a council survey on Australia Day events were doing so "with reasonable intent".
Mr Partington told The Border Mail on Tuesday, May 14, that the decision not to have official events on January 26 showed councillors were "an ignorant lot".
Mr Partington was asked if he attended Albury Australia Day events.
"I never go to Australia Day events," he replied.
"I just take umbrage that a CEO of a council should say what the residents of a city should be doing."
Meanwhile, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said his council remained committed to staging Australia Day events on January 26.
"We know our community overwhelmingly wants us to continue to do this," Cr Mildren said.
"We know that, and that's how it's going to be.
"It's a situation of the majorities clearly making their point known.
"We recognise that there are some minorities that have different opinions.
"We try to accommodate them as we can in other ways at other times or even during the Australia Day times, if that's appropriate, but our community overwhelmingly wants us to continue doing things the way we do it.
"We live in a political world, you face the political consequences if, in those sorts of issues, you don't follow the majority's position on things."
