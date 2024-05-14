Fruit Flies are buzzing, but what about you?

It's been described as the "budget for every Australian" but what does that mean for us here on the Border?
The Treasurer has unveiled extra cost-of-living relief tackling pressures on energy bills, renters and pensioners in a federal budget which he says balances the "here and now" with the "decades to come".
The Flying Fruit Fly Circus, for certain, is buzzing after landing a $7.3 million commitment over four years.
Jodie Bruton reports that it's the biggest investment in the 45-year history of the circus, which has 80 full-time students and 35 permanent staff, plus casuals.
For those stories, and more budget analysis, check out the headlines below.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.