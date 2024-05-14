Strong Raider presence as league unveils interleague netball line-ups

Wodonga Raiders will have a heavy presence in this year's Ovens and Murray open interleague netball squad following its release on Tuesday.
Last year's grand finalists have six players selected in the 11-player line-up, while three Hoppers, a Roo and a Pigeon are also in the mix.
Amongst the open netballers are three-time Toni Wilson Medallists Emily Browne and Sophie Hanrahan,
Despite currently sitting undefeated, no Magpies have been named in the senior squad.
Off the back of being crowned Netball Victoria's 2023 Coach of Year, Noel Halton will lead the squad for its clash against the Goulburn Valley Football Netball League on Saturday, May 25 at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
Jodie House remains at the helm of the under-17s side, while Shaylah House will lead the league's inaugural 15-under interleague squad following the grade's successful integration into the league last season.
Open interleague squad:
Sophie Hanrahan (Corowa-Rutherglen), Emily Browne, Grace Hay, Madi Lieschke (North Albury), Taylor Donelan, Mackensey House, Mia Lavis, Eliza Mooney, Emily Stewart, Maggie St John (Wodonga Raiders) and Laura Ryan (Yarrawonga).
17-under interleague squad:
Aleira McCowan, Kijana McCowan (Albury), Skylah McPherson (Myrtleford), Sophia Kotzur, Zali Macklan, Mackenzie Thompson, Neeve Taylor (Raiders), Amelia Sharp, Holly McCarthy, (Wang Rovers), Abbey Bloye, Molly Moylan, Lily McKimmie (Wodonga). Training partners: Latoya Bowers (Raiders), Meg Foley (Wodonga), Sammi Murray (North Albury).
15-under interleague squad:
Chelsie Ackerly (Lavington), Lily Boyer (Myrtleford), Zali Howard (North Albury), Brylee Carkeek, Zali Fryer, Chloe Hale, Lucy Tinkler, Chloe Richardson (Raiders), Izzy McMahon (Wangaratta), Lily Lyster, Lainey Draper (Rovers), Arhi Cohen (Wodonga), Training partners: Gemma Corcoran (Myrtleford), Tyla Hilton (North Albury), Maddison Smith (Raiders).
