Tigers throw their support behind Beyond Blue for annual charity day

The Barnawartha Football-Netball Club will raise funds for Beyond Blue when it holds its annual charity and ladies day against Yackandandah on Saturday.
This is the third year that the event will be run with over $9000 donated to the Epilepsy Foundation last year and $10,000 across four different women's charities in 2022.
Both the seniors and reserves will wear specially designed jumpers which will be auctioned off after the match as a major part of the fundraising.
Raffles, and giveaways will also take place throughout the day with the club hoping to continue the success of previous years and once again hopefully raise close to a five figure sum.
Jo Dalbasco who is helping organise the event felt Beyond Blue was a worthy cause with the organisation well known for its support programs to help combat issues related to depression, suicide and mental illness.
"Each year we choose a different charity and this year we decided Beyond Blue after raising more than $9000 the previous year for the Epilepsy Foundation," Dalbosco said.
"Even though it is a ladies charity day we are helping raise funds for different charities because men are affected in communities just as much as women.
"We had one of our members suggest Beyond Blue and after a bit of discussion we thought it would be an ideal charity because depression and mental illness is not something players involved with football clubs are not immune to."
The specially designed jumpers will feature butterflies on the sash to incorporate the theme of Beyond Blue.
"We are fortunate to have three major sponsors in Around the Block Property Services, Border Trees and a new sponsor this year in Safebet who cover the costs of the jumpers," Dalbosco said.
"So basically all the funds raised from the jumper auction is profit for the charity.
"The design of the jumper this year is reverse colours with a predominantly yellow jumper comprising a black sash incorporating butterflies.
"Sarah Dalbosco and Jaimee Peirce came up with the jumper design which looks amazing and did that back in early February so we can have the jumpers ready in time for the charity day."
Dalbosco said the club was extremely proud to be able to raise such a substantial amount of money for charity each year.
"It was funny last year, when I rang the Epilepsy Foundation to inform them that the club would like to make a donation of $9500, the receptionist could hardly believe it," she said.
"So it is something we are immensely proud of being able to do.
"The boys are fortunate enough to run out and play each week and we are fortunate to get to watch each week while a lot of people in the community are struggling with different issues.
"So after Sarah and Jaimee came up with the idea of a charity fundraiser only a couple of years ago and to see it come to fruition and grow in momentum... it's been fantastic."
