Bad blood over violence from man led to hammer attack on young woman

She messaged "your the next body they gonna find in the street" (sic) then hours later Maddison Boswell slammed a hammer into her victim's forehead.
Photographs taken soon afterwards show blood streaming down the middle and out across her face from a deep wound.
Boswell's violence, which has her in jail, bail refused, left her victim, a 21-year-old from Lavington, with a three-centimetre deep laceration slap bang in the middle of her forehead.
The images were tendered to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, May 14, alongside a Director of Public Prosecutions outline of the facts of the case.
Boswell, 27, of Prune Street, Lavington, pleaded guilty to and was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on a single charge of specially aggravated enter a dwelling with the intent to wound.
The court was told that Boswell called out "I will kill you, I will kill you, ya dog" after arriving at the victim's unit on June 25, 2023, about 10.50am.
Moments earlier, the victim was startled by "a loud banging" noise coming from the front of her unit.
The background to the incident was that Boswell and the victim knew each other through a man who had "a history of violence towards the offender, and they have a child together".
At some time before the attack - when exactly was not specified - that child was with the woman who was struck.
The victim was at home with another man, a friend, that morning when she received a Snapchat message from an account called "Mad Lil Mumma" - she was "friends" with that account.
The body-in-the-street threat ended with the comment "let's play little bubba".
After the "I will kill you threat" was shouted, the victim heard Boswell call out if she knew where the first man could be located.
She then said something like: "You can't have (him) around my kids."
The two then got into a scuffle during which Boswell struck her with the claw hammer.
Moments later, the victim's friend entered the room with a towel around his waist.
He saw that Boswell was trying to hit the woman again with the hammer.
"Some of the strikes missed, others connected with the arms of the victim," the court was told.
He then stood in between his friend and Boswell, who made further threats to kill before leaving.
The woman was collected soon afterwards by her father, who she told about having "gotten into a fight".
She was treated in the Albury hospital emergency department, requiring eight sutures to the wound.
A CT scan then revealed she had suffered a fracture to the anterior wall of her right, frontal sinus.
Police arrested Boswell at a Jacaranda Street, West Albury, residence on July 8, 2023.
She denied the allegations, though admitted she knew the victim.
Boswell, who was again refused bail, will have her matter mentioned before the District Court on August 12, when a sentence date will be set.
