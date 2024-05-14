A few hours' drinking then 'money troubles' barney ended with his violence

He raised a chopping board high and told his partner how he'd "love to hit you over the head" .
The man didn't, but he also wasn't finished with his violence.
He made the decision to escalate their ongoing argument over "financial difficulties" before slapping his partner of 25 years to the face.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, May 14, that the man - who cannot be identified - then walked out of the room in their Centaur Road home, leaving his partner in immediate pain and shock.
The man, 48, pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of common assault and will have his matter finalised on May 28.
That came after defence lawyer Dane Keenes asked the court for an adjournment in order to obtain subjective material relevant to sentencing.
The woman had returned home on May 5 about 6.30pm, and was greeted by the man and their two teenagers.
The couple drank alcohol together until they began discussing those financial issues in the kitchen about 10.15pm.
The argument quickly became heated, then the man grabbed the board and soon afterwards, struck the victim.
Police said the couple's daughter, 16, who was hiding behind a wall near the kitchen, heard her mother say to her father "don't come near me".
The woman told her daughter she had just been assaulted.
When police arrived, they found the victim to be "visibly upset and wiping tears from her eyes".
"Things have escalated this evening," she told the officers.
"I was putting plans in place to leave my husband tomorrow.
"We've both been having a few drinks and basically, he hit me."
The woman said her face was "sore to touch" as a result of the slap.
