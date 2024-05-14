Swampies to swing a selection surprise against the Saints

Henty is set to be buoyed by the inclusion of Jared Brennan this weekend.
The Swampies notched their best win of the season with an upset victory over Lockhart last round and can consolidate their spot inside the top six with a win over Brock-Burrum.
Brennan committed to playing up to 10 matches this season but his highly-anticipated arrival has been delayed until now because of a back injury.
The former AFL player is no stranger to the Swampies after having previously played in 2018-19 after former coach Joel Price was able to lure the left-footer to the Hume league club.
Brennan was looking forward to once again donning the red and white.
"I'm really excited to be playing at Henty again," Brennan said.
"I've got some fond memories of my previous stint at the Swampies under 'Pricey' (Joel).
"I made some good friends last time I was there. It was such a fantastic club to be involved with.
"They have got a lot of talented teenagers coming through the senior ranks after winning the thirds flag last season.
"I'm looking forward to running out alongside the boys and hopefully we get to belt out the theme song on the weekend."
Brennan made a surprise appearance with Wahgunyah last year alongside former Brisbane Lions teammate Jason Akermanis and Harley Bennell in round 11 in June.
He also played a handful of matches for Morningside in the AFL Queensland competition.
Brennan is yet to play a match so far this season.
Former Henty coach Matt Klemke has remained in contact with Brennan since his stint at the Swampies and was the mastermind behind his return.
Klemke said the young Swampies were buzzing in anticipation of being able to play alongside Brennan.
"I told my young bloke Jordy and he can't wait for Saturday now," Klemke said.
"We all thought Jared was going to play before now but he hurt his back picking up a boulder as part of his job as a landscaper.
"So it's going to be a massive thrill for all those younger kids on the side.
"The best part is Jared is happy to play anywhere, so he will probably spend time up forward, in the midfield, on a wing and across half-back and help educate the kids and fast-track their development.
"Jared is also going to fly in earlier some weeks to take training on Thursday nights but won't be arriving in town until Saturday this week."
The Swampies sit sixth with a 3-2 record while the Saints are 12th and yet to win a match but did draw against Howlong recently.
