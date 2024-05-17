Designer home with total lake frontage

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
When Julian and Joan Baker inspected a vacant lot some 35 years ago, they knew the absolute Lake Hume frontage would offer them a lifestyle second to none.
Nestled amidst this natural environment the land offered a sanctuary where every day felt like a retreat.
"The Baker family, founding owners of exclusive B &H Homes in Albury decided that only a flagship home from their award-winning 'Belrose' series would serve as the centrepiece of this idyllic setting," selling agent Susan Hanrahan said.
Crafted with the B&H Homes attention to detail and designed for both comfort and elegance, this home stands as a true testament to refined rural living.
From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by spacious rooms and large, well-considered glazing that invites natural light throughout the space.
Other signature features include high 2700mm ceilings, strong roof lines, steep pitched, turret roof system and the classic B&H Homes clerestory entry window, which all contribute towards that classic Australian look that is synonymous with the award-winning builder.
The home comprises four spacious bedrooms all with built in robes and large windows to take advantage of the surrounds.
The magnificent master suite offers a light filled, north-east facing aspect via both bay and picture windows and has a large walk-in robe and an adjoining study/office.
The ultra-modern ensuite offers dual vanities and a shower with large glass window overlooking the garden and Lake Hume.
Open plan living has a chef's gourmet kitchen at its heart. Quantum quartz stone to the island servery and bench tops, soft closing drawers and cupboards, quality Smeg pyrolytic combination ovens and appliances, a day pantry and a walk-in pantry are just a few features.
The adjoining meals area overlooks the garden and lake. The family room offers informal living with a sliding door to outdoor entertainment area.
The formal lounge and dining room is the epitome of elegance with built in bookcases and custom cabinetry, French doors to garden and outdoor entertainment area, open fireplace and a bay window overlooking the inground pool.
The garden surrounding this home has been lovingly created over the years to take advantage of the natural surrounding beauty and low maintenance living. Reliable water with rainwater and a stock and domestic license with a reticulated watering system in place.
An avenue of established crab-apples and Manchurian pears leads from the undercover entertainment area to a gazebo overlooking the water.
