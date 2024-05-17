Enjoy quality family living

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning three-bedroom home in the sought-after Riverside Estate is ready for you to move in and enjoy.
The quality Afonso built home offers modern living at its finest, with a thoughtful layout, stylish finishes and convenient location set on a 717 m2 block.
The master bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and beautifully appointed ensuite, while bedrooms two and three, both with built in robes, are serviced by the tasteful main bathroom.
The two living options include the separate formal lounge room, with elegant double doors, located at the front of the home while the bright, open plan informal living features plantation shutters, timber plank flooring and direct access to the outdoor entertaining.
The property offers more than just a beautiful interior. The landscaped yard is perfect for those who love spending time outdoors.
The oversized outdoor entertaining area is ideal for hosting gatherings with family and friends. With side gates providing remote entry to the yard, you can easily park your vehicles and access the garden shed for extra storage.
Additional features include a study nook, ducted heating and cooling and double lock up garage offering internal access and remote door. Enjoy the convenience of being close to schools, shops and public transport.
