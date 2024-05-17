Luxury & comfort included

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This fully renovated feature property boasts a high standard of luxury and comfort with a long list of quality inclusions and conveniences.
A stone's throw to Albury's vibrant CBD, this residence is privately tucked away and delivers sophisticated and well-rounded functional living for couples, families or downsizers alike.
Offering a tremendous sense of both privacy and security, upon entry you are met with a light filled, easy open living space that comprises of living, dining, and a spacious kitchen.
Perfect for effortless entertaining, the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space.
The dining and lounge areas flow seamlessly to the east facing balcony, while the comfortable window seats are the perfect space to take in the peaceful outlook.
The dining area features a gas fire which completes this space and provides the perfect ambiance.
A second living area ensures entertaining or quiet moments away from the heart of the home.
The home also has three large bedrooms, a large high spec bathroom including an open, walk-in shower and feature bath.
The fourth bedroom is located in a bungalow at the rear of the home and is serviced by an ensuite, ideal for guests or a teenage retreat.
Outside, enjoy a large, grassed area at the front of the home, or to the rear a stepped entertaining space that is well protected from the elements.
Car accommodation is well taken care of with a lock up garage, additional storage space and a covered carport.
