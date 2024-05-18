Talented North East teen not horsing around when it comes to Olympic dream

When Tess Musgrave was six years of age, she begged her parents to buy her a pony.
After weeks of asking the question, they finally relented.
Fast forward 10 years and the Bethanga teenager is one of Australia's rising stars in equestrian.
The Victory Lutheran College student, 16, will represent her country for the first time next week when she flies to China for Pony Club Australia's international exchange program on Thursday, May 23.
She will compete in a team show jumping event in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, against riders from China and New Zealand, and has just two days to get to know the horse she will line up on.
Incredibly, due to the city's population density (more than 10 million people), the equestrian arena sits within a high rise building, with horses to be taken up by elevator.
"I'd like to win it, that would be nice," she said.
"Learning the culture will be exciting as well, because I've never been overseas before."
What makes Tess's feat even more impressive is the fact she hasn't come from a family of horse lovers.
Her mother Kareena said after signing Tess up with Wirlinga Pony Club, they met North East horseman Andrew Simms, who remains one of her mentors, and he took her under his wing.
"When he came for the day to work with the pony club he said 'it's a lot harder to untrain the human than it is to untrain the horse', which basically meant if they learnt bad habits, it's a lot harder to deal with that," Mrs Musgrave said.
"We rang him up and asked if he would take Tess on full-time lessons. She was eight when she started having lessons with Andrew, he's had a big influence on her ability to be an all-round horse person.
"She's able to do a bit of everything and have those horsemanship skills, which is huge.
"Another is Robert Palm, who is quite an accomplished show jumper and Tess gets to go down (to Gippsland) and learn from him.
"Pony Club has been really pivotal, particularly for the social side of things. She has met lots of great friends and been to state camp the last two years where they have really high quality instructors that educate them."
Tess's younger sister Logan is just as keen about horses.
"We've had to outsource because my husband and I aren't horse people. I think it has made a big difference for the kids," Mrs Musgrave said.
"As parents, we can't do anything to help them because we don't know, so they have had to learn to do everything on their own. They've just had that dedication and self-discipline to work at it and get better and better.
"They haven't pigeon holed themselves into one particular discipline, they do team penning, they do the sporting, they just love everything about being with their horse and learning how to be better all the time.
"It's kind of worked out well because I think if you're a parent with kids doing different sports, it would be very hard, but because they're both doing the same it's quite easy on the weekend to pack everybody up and off we go.
"All we have to do at the moment is drive and pay," she added with a laugh.
Tess's highest jump to date with her trusty horse Charlie is 1.2 metres, which she hopes to eclipse in China.
But her ultimate goal is to make the Australian Olympic team for the 2032 Brisbane Games.
Equestrian is one of three Olympic sports where men and women compete against each other, along with sailing and mixed doubles badminton.
"It means I'm literally the best if I get there," Tess said.
"I've worked really hard to get to this point.
"Charlie had never jumped when I got him four years ago and I've taught him that."
Tess returns to Australia on June 4.
