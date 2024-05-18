Hats off to Henty as town is inundated with headwear

Rain has been scant around Henty in recent months, but there has been a flood of beanies flowing into the Riverina town.
Hundreds have arrived from across Australia, after being knitted by those aged nine to 90.
They will feature in the Henty Beanie Festival, which is being driven by Yvonne Booth, whose couch has been covered by the woollen headpieces.
An appeal by the former retailer on ABC radio's Australia All Over with Ian 'Macca" McNamara in February sparked the beanie bounty.
"We wanted more people to send in beanies and I was aiming for 100 and it's over 600 now and we should get to 700 in the next few weeks," Mrs Booth said.
"It's just got bigger than Ben Hur."
The idea for the festival arose from the annual meeting of the Henty Creative Gallery last October with a suggestion of a display of beanies in its windows.
Having expanded into a festival with four competitive sections it has pleased gallery co-ordinator Bernard Clark.
"It's great it's got a lot of interest from not just our community but many others," Mr Clark said.
"It's really a never-ending task trying to get visitors into the little town and that's how it started with a discussion about what we could do to get people off the highway."
Contributions have included a beanie that won a prize at the Perth Royal Show, packets of designs from Tasmania and baby-sized bonnets from 90 year-old South Australian Wendy Strother.
There has also been six bags of woollen balls arrive from an estate of a Wagga woman.
"People are very excited about it and a couple of men have told me it's really helped with people's depression," Mrs Booth said.
"It sounds stupid but it's given them something to do instead of sitting at home doing nothing."
Local Kevin Fogarty has rediscovered the knitting skills passed on to him by his mother when he was eight and had the measles.
"I've knitted 43 beanies since the start of the year," Mr Fogarty said.
A nine year-old boy from Culcairn and those with cancer have also provided creations.
The festival will be launched on the evening of Tuesday June 4 and the beanies will be on display at the gallery, which opens on Fridays and Saturdays, throughout June.
Prizes will be presented for 'just a beanie', 'novelty', 'colourful' and 'down by the sea'.
The last-mentioned category reflects the fact that the Mission to Seafarers Sydney, an organisation that assists the welfare of visiting crew members, will benefit from the festival.
Money from the sale of beanies will go towards that body and the unsold woollen hats will be presented to Mission to Seafarers chief executive Clayton Strong when he visits Henty in August.
Mrs Booth said a speech to Henty's Probus group several years ago had prompted the Seafarers link and the discovery that low-paid crew benefited from beanies it distributes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.