YOUR SAY: All of us must call out disrespectful attitudes towards women

I suspect that the story about the activities of some Catholic College Wodonga students on Snapchat has been blown out of proportion due to the currency of this issue. None of us are any wiser about what has happened, so where is the substance and what exactly is the story? It is never OK for students to rank female students in terms of attractiveness, so it's great that the school is proactively talking to year-level cohorts about this issue.
The fact that 16 students of the school have recently been suspended for saying the word "sigma" is more the story. It seems that "sigma" is about misogynistic ideas expressed by men like accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, who identify more as "lone wolves" and view women as the property of men and whose place is in the home.
It is up to parents, schools and clubs to have conversations with teenagers about what toxic masculinity is and why we need to call out such harmful and outdated ideas. Gender-based violence starts with disrespectful attitudes towards women and girls. It's up to all of us to call it out, especially around impressionable young men.
Too many girls and women have been targeted in attacks by men and it is happening - with dire consequences - all too frequently. It's up to all of us, not just women, to challenge these harmful attitudes and raise our boys and young men to be respectful of girls and women - all the time and in all forums.
As Mark Kenny notes, the protest movement in support of Palestine is having a significant effect on the national debate and political actions where all other efforts to stop Israel's brutal and murderous campaign in Gaza have failed.
He is however quite mistaken and poorly informed about the "Palestinian cause" and the nature of Palestinian resistance to Israel's 76-year occupation of their land "between the river and the sea".
This week we commemorate the Nakba, when 800,000 Palestinians were terrorised and driven from their homes, but which Israel celebrates as its War of Independence. We do so as the world watches the "second Nakba" in horror and disgust at our governments' complicity and collaboration in this genocide.
For anyone who wants to know more about traditional Palestinian culture and community - which existed in peace for hundreds of years before colonial occupation and settlement - local friends of Palestine will be holding a festival showcasing Palestinian culture, music and food at Hovell Tree Park this Saturday, May 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.