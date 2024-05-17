Local donors and supporters help LTU's students thrive Advertising Feature

La Trobe University celebrates student success and thanks their donors. Picture supplied

In recognition of their impressive dedication and excellence, a number of students from La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus were celebrated at the annual Student Prizes Reception this week.

La Trobe University is extremely grateful to its local donors and community partners who support prizes, scholarships and the overall student experience.



Their generous contributions significantly enhance the student outcomes and wellbeing.



These funds and opportunities not only reward academic excellence but also alleviate financial burdens, allowing students to focus more intently on their studies and professional development.



La Trobe also thanks these partners for providing valuable graduate employment opportunities that support students to remain living in and contributing to our local community.

The prize recipients have poured countless hours into their studies, maintaining their dedication around placements, work and other responsibilities.



Their achievements are also a recognition of the guidance and teaching provided by La Trobe's expert staff, who consistently go above and beyond to support their students to achieve the best possible outcomes for their futures.



These educators, through their unwavering commitment and passion, have equipped students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their fields.

Equally influential is the students' support network of family and friends.



Their encouragement and understanding have provided a foundation on which our students have built their academic success.

As students celebrate these achievements, it's recognised that they are the product of a collective effort.



La Trobe University remains committed to nurturing talent, fostering a supportive educational environment, and continuing to collaborate with community partners.

